Passport delivery issues amidst record-breaking travel in Vietnam

Vietnam will host the 27th ASEAN Immigration Chiefs' Conference amid increasing international travel and passport delivery challenges.

The new chip-based Vietnamese passport model (Photo: SGGP)


The Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security (A08) yesterday held a press conference to announce Vietnam's hosting of 27th Conference of Directors-General of Immigration and Consular Affairs of ASEAN (DGICM 27) this year.

This event marks a significant milestone in regional cooperation among ASEAN immigration and consular authorities.

In the press conference, A08 addressed concerns regarding passport delivery. They noted that some citizens have reported not receiving their passports although the online portal indicates that the documents have been issued.

Deputy Director of A08 Colonel Nguyen Ba Tuan explained that many citizens request their passports to be delivered to a third-party address. However, due to reasons such as incorrect contact information or inability to reach the recipient, the delivery process has been hindered.

In the conference, A08 also informed that the first half of 2024 saw a significant increase in both inbound and outbound travel.

The number of foreign arrivals reached 8.8 million, a 58-percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. Similarly, over 5.7 million Vietnamese citizens traveled abroad, representing a 39.2-percent rise. A08 issued more than 1.3 million passports, with a remarkable 97 percent of applications being submitted through online public services.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thanh Tam

