Passengers confused about routes connecting to Tan Son Nhat Airport Terminal T3

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines yesterday officially switched all its domestic flights from Terminal T1 to the newly opened Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Ho Chi Minh City.

Passengers check in their flights at Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

On the first day of the transition, numerous Vietnam Airlines’ staff and employees were arranged at the check-in counters to assist passengers and at self-service check-in and baggage drop counters to help passengers streamline procedures and save times.

The spacious and modern interior of Terminal T3 has provided a comfortable experience for passengers.

However, many first-time passengers traveling to the new terminal shared their confusion, particularly in finding the correct route to reach the terminal and avoiding mix-ups between different areas.

Mr. Tran Van Hoang, a resident of Bau Cat 2 Street, Ward 13, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City shared that he mistakenly drove to the second floor instead of the third floor being designated for departures. He had to loop back through the toll station, which took about 15–20 minutes and required paying the fee again. Meanwhile, congestion at the airport’s toll station was exacerbated with only two to three gates being operational causing significant traffic disruptions.

Regarding road access to Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, many drivers and passengers have encountered difficulties. Particularly, the overpass at Tran Quoc Hoan – Cong Hoa created confusion due to traffic signs prohibiting motorbikes from going straight or turning left. As a result, many motorcyclists unintentionally entered restricted areas, requiring traffic police to constantly intervene, redirect vehicles, and give guidance.

Mr. Nguyen Tien Quoc, a resident of Au Co Street in Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City was stopped by traffic police for riding his motorbike through a restricted area. The presence of traffic officers significantly helped to reduce major congestion.

In order to limit flight delays during the transition period, Vietnam Airlines announced that the carrier would notify passengers through email, SMS and the Zalo app, and arrange its personnel at counters No.56–No.109 to assist passengers.



Passengers are recommended to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to get familiar with the new layout, carefully check their flight details, and avoid confusion.

