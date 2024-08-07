Party official receives US ambassador in Hanoi

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia had a meeting with US Ambassador Marc Knapper in Hanoi on August 7 morning.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia (center, right) and US Ambassador Marc Knapper at their meeting in Hanoi on August 7 morning. (Photo: VNA)

The robust Vietnam-US relationship stems from the legitimate aspirations of their peoples and the realisation of visions, goals, and efforts of their leaders, both historical and contemporary, affirmed Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia and US Ambassador Marc Knapper at their meeting in Hanoi on August 7 morning.

Nghia asked his guest to convey gratitude to US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and officials of the US embassy and Consulate General for their deep condolences following the recent passing of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. This gesture not only provided significant encouragement but also exemplified the increasingly positive development of the countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.

He recalled the cooperative achievements between the sides across various fields, especially since the historic visit by the late leader to the US in July 2015 and US President Joe Biden's visit to Vietnam in September 2023.

The official urged the US to continue supporting Vietnam in training high-quality human resources in semiconductor technology and to facilitate cooperation between Vietnamese and US universities, technological institutes, and commercial organisations.

Emphasising that the US is a partner of strategic importance, Nghia noted the Vietnam-US relations have entered a new, positive, and promising chapter. He expressed his hope that the diplomat and the embassy would continue to serve as a bridge to promote the relationship through the party channel and enhance the sides’ mutual understanding and trust, thereby fostering stable, substantive, and deeper bilateral relations based on mutual respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political system.

For his part, Knapper stated that the agencies and ministries of both nations are closely collaborating to realise their leaders’ joint declaration on upgrading the Vietnam-US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership and an associated implementation plan.

The diplomat expressed his wish for increased activities that would deepen their results and further promote areas with substantial cooperation potential.

Host and guest agreed that 2025 will be a significant year marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam's national reunification and the 30th anniversary of the normalisation of the Vietnam-US relations. This milestone offers an opportunity for both countries to acknowledge the substantial progress made from history to present and towards the future.

The bilateral relationship will continue to drive prosperity and security in one of the world's most critical regions, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development, they affirmed.

Vietnamplus