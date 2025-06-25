Party chief urges young lawmakers to drive innovation, reform

Party General Secretary To Lam has called on young National Assembly deputies to spread the spirit of innovation, pushing for reform in electoral mechanism, voter engagement, and the use of modern technology to improve legislative activities.

Young lawmakers must be remain true to revolutionary ideals, loyal to the Party, nation, and people, and to resist the temptations of personal gain or power. They must dare to think, dare to act, dare to innovate, and dare to take responsibility.

During a meeting in Hanoi on June 24 with members of the 15th-tenure Young National Assembly Deputies Group on the occasion of its 10th anniversary, Party General Secretary To Lam called on young parliamentarians to immerse themselves at the grassroots level, especially in communes and wards, to pinpoint inefficiencies and outdated mechanisms. Their insights, he said, are crucial to streamlining Vietnam’s legal and administrative frameworks for a more responsive governance system.

He stressed that they must excel as communicators and overseers within Vietnam’s two-tier local governance model, acting as vital links between citizens and policymakers to address emerging issues swiftly.

Looking ahead to the 14th National Party Congress, he encouraged them to contribute ideas to draft documents, bring grassroots insights to the fore, and propose strategic breakthroughs in growth models, public governance, sustainable development, and non-traditional security.

Reaffirming the Party Central Committee’s commitment to nurturing young talent for future leadership, he urged the deputies to embrace this opportunity for personal growth, proving themselves as capable, ethical, and skilled leaders. He encouraged continuous learning rooted in local realities and global best practices to sharpen their strategic foresight and advance Vietnam’s socialist-oriented market economy under the rule of law.

Party General Secretary To Lam and other participants in the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The deputies, he added, must be ready to shape international legal frameworks, adeptly handle emerging legal challenges in investment and international trade disputes, and safeguard national interests.

The leader called for proactive policy proposals to develop a skilled workforce, advance sci-tech, and improve education-training and social welfare, with special attention to disadvantaged regions to ensure equitable resource distribution in line with Party resolutions.

In closing, Party General Secretary To Lam stressed the importance of self-reflection, lifelong learning, and unwavering dedication. He urged the young lawmakers to remain true to revolutionary ideals, loyal to the Party, nation, and people, and to resist the temptations of personal gain or power. “You must dare to think, dare to act, dare to innovate, and dare to take responsibility,” he stressed.

Several young deputies responded by offering feedback on the draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress, presenting policy proposals on sci-tech, innovation, and strategies to transform Vietnam’s growth model.

