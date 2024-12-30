Party chief pays homage to President Ho Chi Minh in Nghe An province

Party General Secretary To Lam on December 29 offered incense and flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Chung Son Temple dedicated to the revered leader's ancestors.

Party General Secretary To Lam on December 29 offered incense and flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Chung Son Temple dedicated to the revered leader's ancestors, and at the Kim Lien special national relic site in Nam Dan district, the central province of Nghe An, the homeland of the late President.

Party General Secretary To Lam pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Kim Lien special national relic site in Nam Dan district, the central province of Nghe An on December 29. (Photo: VNA)

The event took place ahead of the New Year 2025 and 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3).

At the special national relic site, the Party chief and his entourage expressed their profound gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, the great leader of the Vietnamese Party and people as well as a legendary figure in the nation's struggle for independence. They pledged to maintain unity, seize opportunities to propel Vietnam into a new era – that of the nation’s rise, and follow the late leader’s ideology, morality and lifestyle.

Located in Kim Lien and Nam Giang communes, the site preserves artifacts and relics closely connected to the family, childhood, and the two visits President Ho Chi Minh made to his hometown.

Meanwhile, the Chung Son temple, situated atop Chung mountain in Kim Lien commune, holds deep historical ties with the childhood of the late President. It was inaugurated in 2020 to commemorate his 130th birth anniversary.

The same morning, Party General Secretary To Lam and the delegation offered flowers and incense at the memorial site of Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong, an eminent disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, in Hung Thong commune, Hung Nguyen district.

Le Hong Phong was remembered as an outstanding revolutionary who dedicated his brief but impactful 40-year life to the Party and nation's development. His legacy continues to inspire current and future generations in Vietnam's ongoing journey of innovation and development.

