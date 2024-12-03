National

Party chief meets with Hanoi voters

Party General Secretary To Lam met with voters in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh, Hai Ba Trung and Dong Da districts on December 3, briefing them on the outcomes of the 15th National Assembly’s eighth session.

Party General Secretary To Lam meets with Hanoi voters on December 3. (Photo: VNA)

The local voters lauded the success of the session, saying the NA deputies delved into and decided on many critical matters that lay an important political foundation for the operation of the Government as well as the activities of ministries and localities.

They expressed their confidence in the recent policies and decisions of the Party and State, in particular those on preventing wastefulness, streamlining the administrative apparatus and building a strong party. They reaffirmed the unwavering unity and commitment to implementing the Party's directions, contributing to the nation's development and its aspiration to stand shoulder to shoulder with the world's powers.

The voters also proposed several issues regarding acceleration of digital transformation and administrative reform, development of waste-to-energy plants, and settlement of overload at hospitals, among others.

The Party General Secretary highlighted the country’s remarkable performance in 2024 with all socio-economic targets for the year fulfilled or surpassed, creating a premise for the nation to make breakthroughs and fulfil the goals for the next year and the 2021-2026 period so as to confidently enter a new era – the era of the nation’s rise right after the 14th National Party Congress.

He said the Party Central Committee has outlined several critical tasks, including strengthening the Party’s leadership and combat capabilities, streamlining the political apparatus, removing institutional bottlenecks, promoting socio-economic development to improve living standards, intensifying the fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena, and reinforcing the great national solidarity.

At the event, the Party chief acknowledged the achievements that the Hanoi Party Committee, administration and people have obtained over the past year, underscoring the need for the capital city to continue with efforts for further development.

