Party chief highlights proactiveness in Fatherland protection

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong requested the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense continue to be proactive in all tasks to firmly protect the Fatherland in all situations as he chaired a meeting on Monday in Hanoi.

The meeting was to review the work of the Commission in the first six months of this year with the participation of other leaders, including President Vo Van Thuong , Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Minister of Defense Phan Văn Giang.

The Party chief said the Commission and the ministry must continue leading the entire army to proactively grasp the situation, actively advise the Party and State in the right direction and find solutions to firmly protect the Fatherland in all situations and not allow the unexpected.

He hailed the Commission and the ministry for their good performance in providing strategic advice on national defense and avoiding passive or unexpected happenings in the first six months of this year.

At the same time, they have advised and guided the review of 10 years’ implementation of the Resolution of the 8th Party Central Committee (11th tenure) on “Strategy to Safeguard the Fatherland in the New Situation”.

The whole army has promoted its pivotal role in building the all-people national defense and the position of the army in the people's hearts is increasingly consolidated.

All units in the army have strictly maintained combat readiness, conducted drill training, ensured logistics and techniques while ensuring modern equipment and weapons to meet new requirements.

He noted that foreign diplomacy work has been promoted, harmoniously, flexibly and effectively handling situations according to the motto of protecting the Fatherland from afar and early.

Regarding the key tasks in the future, he stressed the importance of proactiveness in grasping the situation, actively advising the Party and State in the right direction as well as the avoidance of unexpected incidents as well as firm protection of the Fatherland in all situations.

He highlighted that the whole army must continue to uphold the proactive spirit, be ready to fight and respond to natural disasters, ready to conduct rescue, and protect the people's property while actively building a strong all-people national defense.

Relevant units need to regularly ensure technical logistics, develop the defense industry in a modern direction; and proactively improve the efficiency of foreign affairs and defense diplomacy, he said.

The Party chief emphasized that in the past, the Commission has done a good job of building the Party. In the future, it must do better, pay attention to building a contingent of cadres who are strong, virtuous, talented and daring to think, speak and act, as well as dare to take responsibility and sacrifice for the common good.

The leaders must set an example for subordinates and units need to improve the prevention and control of natural disasters, epidemics, and rescue work, he said.

He added that the Commission and the ministry need to prepare well in all aspects to celebrate major holidays in 2024, including the 70th anniversary of the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory; 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam People's Army and 35th anniversary of National Defense Day.