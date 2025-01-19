Park in front of Reunification Hall officially designated April 30 Park

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee this morning held a ceremony to announce the officially designated name of April 30 Park.

At the event, delegates participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially name April 30 Park, located in front of the Reunification Hall.

Attending the ceremony were Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the ceremony

In his speech at the announcement ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung stated that although the name April 30 has been familiar to Ho Chi Minh City residents for nearly five decades, Ho Chi Minh City realized apparent necessary during a review of street, park and square names to officially propose to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for issuance of a resolution and announcement of the naming of April 30 Park.

April 30 Park is not just the name of a venue but also a symbol of peace, solidarity and the aspirational spirit of Ho Chi Minh City residents and the entire nation.

The name also commemorates the day of national reunification.

April 30 Park is not just a part of District 1 but a treasured asset of the entire city.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee believed that this park would continue to grow and be preserved, becoming a treasured landmark and serving as a meaningful destination for residents and visitors both domestic and international.

Previously, during the end-of-year working session in 2024, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for term 2021-2026 unanimously approved the city’s proposal to officially name the park in front of the Reunification Hall as April 30 Park.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong