Paris Olympics: Vietnamese players continue competing on July 31

Vietnamese badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh, archer Do Thi Anh Nguyet and rower Pham Thi Hue will continue competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics on July 31 (Paris time).

After beating Tiffany Ho of Australia 21-6, 21-3 on July 30, Linh, the world's number 26, will play American Beiwen Zhang who is the tournament's number 9 seed and world number 11 at 13:30 (Hanoi time).

It will be their second meeting in career. In the first time last October, Linh won 17-21, 21-12, 24-22 at the Finland's Arctic Open 2023. Zhang earlier defeated Ho 21-10, 21-4 in the group's first match on July 29.

The winner of the July 31 game will qualify for the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, archer Nguyet will play Fallah Mobina of Iran in the elimination round of the women's recurve individual at 0:43 on August 1 (Hanoi time).

Rower Pham Thi Hue will compete in the women's single sculls semifinals at 15:14 (Hanoi time). Previously, in the quarter-finals, Hue finished 6th with 7 minutes 56.96 seconds. With that result, her best result so far this year, Hue ranked 2nd in Asia and 1st in Southeast Asia.

Although she does not have an opportunity to get a medal at the Paris Olympics, Hue is trying to improve her ranking in the top 24. She will have two more competition turns to via for a place among the 13th-24th rowers at the Games.

