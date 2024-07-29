Sports

Paris Olympics: Thu Vinh ranks fourth in women's shooting event

Vietnamese shooter Trinh Thu Vinh ranked fourth at the women’s 10-metre air pistol finale on July 28, missing out on winning a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic event.

trinh-thu-vinh-9123.jpg.webp
Vietnamese shooter Trinh Thu Vinh (Photo: VNA)

Vinh scored 198.6 points after seven shooting series. Smashing the Olympic record with 243.2 points, Oh Ye-jin from the Republic of Korea bagged the gold medal. Her compatriot Kim Ye-ji won silver, and Bhaker Manu from India took the bronze.

Earlier, Vinh punched a ticket to the finale by scoring 578 points after six ten-shot series, ranking 4th in the qualification round.

Meanwhile, rower Pham Thi Hue won a place to the women’s single sculls semifinals on July 28 as she came second at the repechage event, finishing the race after 8:00.97 after Joanie Delgado from the Philippines with the result of 7:55.00.

The semi-finals will take place at 14:54 on July 29 (local time).

VNA

Tags

Vietnamese shooter Trinh Thu Vinh Oh Ye-jin from the Republic of Korea Paris Olympics in women's shooting event

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn