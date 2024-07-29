Paris Olympics: Thu Vinh ranks fourth in women's shooting event

Vietnamese shooter Trinh Thu Vinh ranked fourth at the women’s 10-metre air pistol finale on July 28, missing out on winning a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic event.

Vietnamese shooter Trinh Thu Vinh (Photo: VNA)

Vinh scored 198.6 points after seven shooting series. Smashing the Olympic record with 243.2 points, Oh Ye-jin from the Republic of Korea bagged the gold medal. Her compatriot Kim Ye-ji won silver, and Bhaker Manu from India took the bronze.

Earlier, Vinh punched a ticket to the finale by scoring 578 points after six ten-shot series, ranking 4th in the qualification round.

Meanwhile, rower Pham Thi Hue won a place to the women’s single sculls semifinals on July 28 as she came second at the repechage event, finishing the race after 8:00.97 after Joanie Delgado from the Philippines with the result of 7:55.00.

The semi-finals will take place at 14:54 on July 29 (local time).

VNA