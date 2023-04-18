Painting exhibition highlights lingering effects of Agent Orange

A painting exhibition highlighting the effects of Agent Orange on humans with works by the US’s famous painter David Thomas and the Boston Printmakers opened at Da Nang Arts Museum on April 17.

On display are 70 paintings that have been arranged in two spaces.

The first space, themed “Finding Parkinsons”, showcase artworks by painter Thomas who was born in Portland, Maine, in 1946.

He is a US war veteran and was the first foreigner to be awarded a "For the culture cause" order in recognition of his contribution to Vietnam’s culture in 1999. In 2010, he was presented an insignia "For the cause of Vietnamese fine arts" by the Vietnam Fine Arts Association.

In 2015, Thomas was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease which he believed to be caused by exposure to Agent Orange during wartime. After seeing X-ray films of his brain, he created visual images of the battle with the disease.

The second space displays artworks by 37 members of the Boston Printmakers, intended to promote solidarity and mutual understanding between Vietnamese and US artists.

Founded in 1947, the mission of the Boston Printmakers is to promote public knowledge of graphic paintings and encourage the development of the graphic art.

These artworks themed “Peace, Love, and Understanding” will be donated to the Da Nang Fine Arts Museum after the exhibition closes on April 21.

In her remarks at the opening, Nguyen Thi Chinh, deputy director of the museum, said the exhibition aimed to strengthen friendship and international cooperation, creating opportunities for local artists to exchange with foreign peers, especially in the creation of graphic paintings.

It also introduced unique, meaningful and works of high artistic value to the public, reflecting the severe and persistent consequences caused by Agent Orange to humans, she said.