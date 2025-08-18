Pacific Airlines, Vasco to move all domestic flights to Tan Son Nhat’s T3

Pacific Airlines and Vasco will relocate all domestic flights to Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City from 4 am on August 19.

Pacific Airlines and Vasco will relocate all domestic flights to Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City from 4 a.m. on August 19, as part of Vietnam Airlines Group’s plan to consolidate operations at the new terminal.

The shift follows Vietnam Airlines’ move on April 19, 2025 to begin operating domestic services at the modern terminal. With the latest phase, all Pacific Airlines and Vasco flights, along with Vietnam Airlines’ remaining routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Con Dao, Rach Gia and Ca Mau, will now depart from Terminal T3.

Bringing all domestic operations under one roof is expected to streamline procedures, improve efficiency and deliver a more seamless travel experience.

At Terminal T3, Vietnam Airlines will serve passengers at check-in counters 56–109, Pacific Airlines at counters 11–18, and Vasco, together with Vietnam Airlines’ services to Con Dao, Rach Gia and Ca Mau, at counters 19–24. A total of 22 self-service kiosks are also available to speed up check-in for the three carriers.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s Terminal T3 (Photo: VNA)

Between August 19 and September 30, the Vietnam Airlines Group will offer flexible ticket changes for passengers inconvenienced by the transition. Passengers are advised to double-check the terminal information printed on their tickets, familiarise themselves with Terminal T3’s layout, follow signs when connecting between terminals, and seek assistance from ground staff if needed.

The group also encourages passengers to check in online via websites, mobile apps or kiosks, and to arrive at least two hours before departure to ensure smooth travel.

The full transfer of domestic flights to Terminal T3 reflects close cooperation between the Vietnam Airlines Group and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam in maximising the use of aviation infrastructure. It marks a key milestone in the group’s strategy to build an integrated, five-star standard service ecosystem.

Vietnamplus