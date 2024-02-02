Overseas Vietnamese actively give opinions, initiatives for HCMC's development

A delegation of the typical overseas Vietnamese this morning paid a visit to the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and People’s Committee and met with leaders of the municipal People’s Committee.

Typical overseas Vietnamese this morning visit the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and People’s Committee. (Photo: Dung Phuong)

The visit is a part of activities within the framework of the “Xuan Que huong” (Homeland Spring) program, an annual program for overseas Vietnamese during the Lunar New Year Festival.

A delegation of the typical overseas Vietnamese listen to introductions at the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and People’s Committee. (Photo: Dung Phuong)

At the meeting, overseas Vietnamese contributed their opinions and initiatives on building and developing Ho Chi Minh City.



Among them, President of the Overseas Vietnamese Businessmen Association Peter Hong shared that he saw the notable changes of Ho Chi Minh City during the passing time.



On this occasion, Mr. Peter Hong extended his thankfulness for the support of the city leaders for overseas compatriots' investment in the city's development.

Besides, Mr.Peter Hong proposed the Ho Chi Minh City leaders consider issuing international bonds for key projects implementing the Resolution No.98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly and he pledged to call for investment capitals from overseas Vietnamese.



On the other hand, Mr. Peter Hong consulted Ho Chi Minh City to build an program to lure and spend overseas remittances, create a mechanism for the Overseas Vietnamese Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to gather overseas Vietnamese to participate in making suggestions and consultancy for Ho Chi Minh City's growth.

Overview of a meeting session between leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and typical overseas Vietnamese (Photo: Dung Phuong)

Phan Bich Thien, an overseas Vietnamese in Hungary, proposed Vietnam in general, Ho Chi Minh City in particular to build a strategy to promote Vietnamese culture to the world.

At the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan expressed his excitement when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs selected Ho Chi Minh City to host the “Xuan Que huong” (Homeland Spring) program in 2024.

On the occasion, Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee thanked overseas Vietnamese for their enthusiasm in developing hometown, comprising initiatives and action plans to join hands with Ho Chi Minh City to grow.

Among them, there are overseas Vietnamese who made their efforts to connect foreign investors and businesses with Ho Chi Minh City in the city's large-scale works and projects for the city.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong