“Xuan Que Huong” program expected to become cultural, art highlight

(Photo: The organization board)

According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, this year's program, jointly held by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, will take place from February 1-2 with diverse and meaningful activities.



OVs will have a chance to experience many activities, including a city tour and visits to some nearby localities, a seminar, and a meeting with leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the People’s Committee of HCMC.



President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse will join OVs and locals in HCMC to offer flowers in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang, and release carp fish on the day for Ong Cong, Ong Tao (Kitchen Gods) at Nha Rong Wharf.



At a gala night on February 2, President Vo Van Thuong will extend Tet greetings to the Vietnamese community all around the world and beat the drum to start a festive season.



The Deputy Minister said that currently, about 6 million Vietnamese people are living in 130 countries and territories, 80 percent of whom are in developed countries.



To date, all major policies related to OVs have been specified and turned into particular projects, including a project to organize a day to honor the Vietnamese language abroad in the 2023-2030 period, and another to promote resources from OVs for national development in the new situation. Recently, the Land Law (revised) has been approved by the National Assembly with many regulations providing favorable conditions for OVs in land-related issues, Hang noted.



Along with the increasingly reinforced and completed Vietnamese associations and organizations abroad, support activities for OVs, especially those in areas suffering difficulties, natural disasters, and war have been implemented in an active and timely manner.



Many activities have been held annually for the Vietnamese community abroad, including visits for OVs to Truong Sa and the DK1 platform, Vietnam summer camp, and the “Xuan Que Huong” program.



The official said that this year, the OV affairs will continue to be strengthened in a more comprehensive manner, aiming to show the sentiment and responsibility of the Party and State towards the Vietnamese community abroad, and encourage and back OVs to head to the homeland.



This year, the OV affairs will be organized following two directions of fostering great solidarity and making full use of resources from OVs, Hang said. She pointed out seven major solutions, including supporting OVs in enhancing their legal status and settling down, attracting resources from OVs, promoting national cultural identity among the community, and providing more information to the community.



Hang highlighted a number of specific activities to attract and optimize the resources from OVs, including the organization of a conference for OV across the globe, bringing OV delegations to localities at home, and completing mechanisms, policies, and laws regarding OVs.

Vietnamplus