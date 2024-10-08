Over VND2,000 billion donated to support natural disaster victims

As of 5 p.m. on October 7, the Central Relief Mobilization Committee of the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) received VND2,014.6 billion (US$80.9 million) donations from organizations and individuals for typhoon-hit localities.

The Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) offers a letter of thanks to the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) for their donation. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien received a donation of VND10.584 billion (US$426,000) from the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) to help victims of typhoon Yagi.

The funds will be allocated to the Relief Mobilization Committees of provinces hit hard by the typhoon.

The Central Relief Mobilization Committee has requested localities to share the lists of individuals and households affected by the storm at the headquarters of the People’s Committees of communes for the public’s supervision. It ensures that donations and relief distribution are used for the right purpose and sent to the right persons.

On the same day, on behalf of athletes and sponsors, the organization board of the Lovera Park tennis tournament handed over VND87 million to the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper to help affected people living in the Northern region. Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong (4th, L) receives VND87 million from the organization board of the Lovera Park tennis tournament. (Photo: SGGP) Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong received the donation and expressed sincere thanks to athletes, sponsors, and the organization board of the Lovera Park tennis competition. The newspaper has so far received more than VND7 billion from businesses, collectives, and individuals to support victims of the superstorm.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh