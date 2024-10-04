US$80 mln donated for people affected by natural disasters in Northern region

As of 5 p.m. on October 3, the Central Relief Mobilization Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) received VND1,979 billion (nearly US$80 million) in donations for natural disaster victims in the Northern region.

Of the figure, VND1,035 billion (US$41.7 million) has been distributed to affected localities in two phases to support needy residents.



Currently, the Central Relief Mobilization Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front continues to update and publicize the list of donors in the mass media as well as review needy cases to continue the financial support allocation to localities.

Various agencies, organizations and businesses both domestically and internationally arrived at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front to give their donations to people in the North who have been severely affected by super typhoon Yagi and its aftermaths such as flash floods, landslides and waterlogging.

The Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front receives donations from lecturers, staff and students of Ho Chi Minh City-based Gia Dinh University.

Through the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front as well as in response to the call from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front to help typhoon victims, along with a sense of responsibility and solidarity towards the community, Ho Chi Minh City -based Gia Dinh University launched a program in support of typhoon Yagi victims, especially support of educational materials and clothing for students in flood-affected Northern provinces.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong