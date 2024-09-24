Donations, relief distribution to flood-hit localities must be publicized

The Standing Committee of the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) held a virtual meeting with 26 provinces and cities on the distribution of relief supplies to typhoon-affected areas on the evening of September 23.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper delivers support to residents in the northern mountainous area hit hard by the typhoon. (Photo: SGGP)

As of 5 p.m. on September 23, organizations and individuals transferred VND1,714 billion (US$69.7 million) to the account of the Central Relief Mobilization Committee of the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front to support typhoon-hit provinces. The Central Relief Mobilization Committee spent VND1,035 billion (US$42.2 million) to provide aid for northern provinces affected by the storm.

Additionally, the Central Relief Mobilization Committee of 26 typhoon-hit provinces received more than VND1,654 billion (US$67.25 million), including VND1,035 billion (US$42.11 million) from the Central Relief Mobilization Committee of the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front, VND208.320 billion (US$8.5 million) from other cities and provinces across the country, and VND410.807 billion (US$16.7 million) collected at these localities.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien asked the Central Relief Mobilization Committee to publicize donations and distribution of assistance to natural disaster-hit areas; the distribution processes from the Central Relief Mobilization Committee to the provinces, from the provinces to the districts, and from the districts to the communes.

He also requested localities to share the lists of individuals and households affected by the typhoon on the media and at the headquarters of the People’s Committees of communes.

The account for receiving donations for assisting people affected by typhoon Yagi and its aftermath will close on December 9. Localities must complete the distribution of aid by December 31.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh