ADB grants $2 million to support Vietnam in recovering from Typhoon Yagi

On September 27, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a US$2 million grant to assist Vietnam in providing emergency relief and humanitarian services to those affected by Typhoon Yagi.

Typhoon Yagi causes severe damage to both lives and property in the Northern provinces.

This grant is funded by the Asia-Pacific Disaster Response Fund, which aims to support ADB's developing member countries impacted by major natural disasters.

According to ADB, the bank is collaborating with other development partners to help the Government respond to the disaster, including assessing the need for assistance in the affected Northern provinces. ADB’s emergency aid aims to ensure that people in disaster-stricken areas have access to essential health and social services, as well as the resources needed to rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

Mr. Shantanu Chakraborty, ADB’s Country Director for Vietnam, stated that they commended the extraordinary efforts of the Government and the people of Vietnam in responding to the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi. He noted that ADB’s grant would bolster the Government’s broader relief initiatives to provide immediate humanitarian aid. Furthermore, he emphasized that ADB was committed to partnering with the Government in post-disaster recovery in the affected provinces to rebuild better and enhance resilience, which he considered vital given the increasing frequency of natural disasters.

Typhoon Yagi, the strongest to strike Vietnam in decades, made landfall on the Northern coast on September 7, resulting in hundreds of deaths and disappearances and injuring thousands of people.

The typhoon, along with subsequent flooding and landslides, caused widespread destruction across 26 provinces and cities, impacting approximately 37 million residents in the affected areas. Initial economic losses in the Northern region are estimated at around $2.6 billion.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Thuy Doan