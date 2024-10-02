SGGP continues delivering aid to flood-affected students

To assist the school in recovering from the aftermath of the storm and flooding, SGGP Newspaper launched the program “Lighting Up Hope - Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School," donating VND200 million to Phuong Xa Primary School.

Continuing its relief efforts for those severely affected by the floods following Typhoon No.3 (Yagi), a delegation from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP), led by Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong, delivered support gifts to students and schools impacted by the storm and flooding in Phu Tho Province on October 1.

“I will use this to buy school supplies”

The recent typhoon Yagi had a significant impact on Cam Khe District in Phu Tho Province, causing widespread flooding and damage to homes, farmland, and property.

Phuong Xa Primary School in Minh Tan Commune, Cam Khe District, suffered roof damage, wall collapses in one of its single-story classrooms, and roof damage and water leaks in a two-story building. Consequently, 125 students were unable to attend school, with many losing their books, learning materials, and clothing. "Our school lacks the funds to repair the facilities, so the support from SGGP readers is crucial for us to restore the damaged infrastructure," said Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim Lanh, Principal of Phuong Xa Primary School.

The Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper delegation provides support to Phuong Xa Primary School in Minh Tam Commune, Cam Khe District, Phu Tho Province.

To assist the school in recovering from the aftermath of the storm and flooding, SGGP launched the program “Lighting Up Hope - Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School,” donating VND200 million to Phuong Xa Primary School. Additionally, the program provided 50 scholarships (VND2 million each), along with 50 winter jackets and 50 backpacks, to 50 underprivileged students from the school, affected by the recent floods. The total support, including cash and in-kind donations, amounted to VND320 million.

Upon receiving the scholarship, winter jacket, and backpack from SGGP, fourth-grade student Nguyen Quynh Chi said emotionally, “During the recent floods, my house was heavily submerged, and all our food and crops were ruined. I will give this money to my mother to save for my school supplies.”

Supporting dreams of education

After leaving Cam Khe District, the SGGP delegation arrived in Lam Thao District, Phu Tho Province, which recently drew national attention when Phong Chau Bridge, connecting Tam Nong and Lam Thao districts, collapsed due to floodwaters, resulting in eight people missing. With the bridge down, many students have had to attend classes at schools in nearby areas along the river.

In an interview with SGGP’s reporter, Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong, an official from the Lam Thao District Department of Education and Training, shared that there are 1,265 students facing particularly challenging circumstances in the district. Many are orphans, children from poor families, or students with disabilities, all of whom need support from organizations, businesses, and individuals to ensure their education continues without interruption.

Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, gives gifts to students in Lam Thao District, Phu Tho Province.

In Lam Thao District, SGGP presented 50 scholarships (VND2 million each), along with 50 winter jackets and 50 backpacks to 50 students, totaling VND120 million in value. This gesture reflects the noble spirit and generosity of SGGP readers nationwide, aimed at supporting the underprivileged students of Lam Thao District.

Carrying her student from over 7 kilometers away to receive the scholarship from SGGP, teacher Nguyen Thi Kim Dung from Supe Primary School in Hung Son Town, Lam Thao District, said that the school selected Ngo Phuong Lan, a second-grade student from class 2A4, to receive this scholarship. Lan has two siblings, and her mother struggles with illness, preventing her from working regularly. The family lives in significant hardship, yet Lan consistently excels in her studies.

Upon receiving the scholarship from SGGP, Hoang Ngoc Quang, a fifth-grade student at Tu Xa Primary School, shared his story as well. His mother passed away when he was in first grade, and he has three siblings. Quang is the youngest, and the family relies on the agricultural work of his father and grandmother. Despite the challenges, they are determined to succeed academically; his eldest sister is now a student at Thai Nguyen University, and Quang is committed to studying hard and aims to attend university to change their lives.

During the scholarship presentation, Mr. Ngo Duc Sau, Deputy Chairman of the Lam Thao District People's Committee, expressed appreciation for SGGP's support for the district's students. The gifts from SGGP readers will help alleviate some of the daily difficulties faced by these students, enabling them to continue their education.

SGGP’s Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong stated that in addition to its mission of information and communication, SGGP has consistently focused on implementing community programs aimed at societal development, especially for pupils and students.

The "Lighting Up Hope - Overcoming Challenges to Go to School" program, launched by SGGP at the beginning of 2023, has mobilized over VND20 billion to support various initiatives in multiple localities and schools nationwide. These initiatives include building schools, investing in libraries, providing scholarships, drilling wells, equipping water filtration systems, and supplying food and foodstuffs to facilitate students' education and daily lives, ensuring their dreams of attending school are never interrupted.

The SGGP team will continue to reach out to communities and students facing significant challenges, delivering the heartfelt support of SGGP readers and helping to nurture the educational aspirations of students across the country.

By Phan Thao, Tran Luu, Quoc Khanh – Translated by Thuy Doan