Over 800 hectares of crops in Tay Ninh damaged due to flooding and high tides

Flooding combined with high tides has destroyed more than 800 hectares of crops in Tay Ninh Province.

According to the Tay Ninh Provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, the affected areas include paddy fields, fruit orchards and vegetable farms in the Dong Thap Muoi area.

Over 800 hectares of agricultural land in the Dong Thap Muoi area of Tay Ninh Province have been completely destroyed by flooding.

Local authorities have mobilized soldiers, militia members and residents to urgently reinforce embankments protecting unharvested autumn–winter rice fields. Forces are working tirelessly to save remaining crops and minimize losses.

Border Guard forces assist residents in reinforcing embankments to prevent flooding.

Meanwhile, the Tay Ninh Provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment is coordinating with localities to assess damage, propose support measures for affected households, restore production, and protect irrigation systems amid increasingly erratic weather conditions.

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Huyen Huong

