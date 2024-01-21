Over 6,000 workers given gift vouchers for upcoming Tet

As the Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year) is approaching, labor unions at companies have given bus tickets, plane tickets, and gifts. More than 6,000 workers given gift vouchers for preparation of Tet.

At Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7, the Trade Union of Export Processing and Industrial Zones (EPZs) in the city organized the program aiming to bring a festive atmosphere to trade union members and workers.

Workers in Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone were given not only train tickets, plane tickets, and gifts but they also bought goods at preferential prices lower from 5 percent – 30 percent than market prices.

At the festival, more than 6,000 union members and workers working at businesses in Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone were able to buy goods at preferential prices ranging from 5 percent – 30 percent compared to market prices at 26 booths with essential products such as rice, sugar, fish sauce, monosodium glutamate, bird's nest, washing powder.

Workers are given air tickets

On this occasion, the City Export Processing and Industrial Park Trade Union also donated 6,324 shopping vouchers each worth VND 500,000 (US$20.37) to union members in difficult circumstances.

President of the Trade Union of Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Parks Vu The Van said that the program is one of many activities to take care of Tet for union members and workers working at export processing zones and industrial parks launched by the city Export Processing and Industrial Park Union. The programs aim to take practical care of the material and spiritual lives of workers every Tet holiday as a wish to have a prosperous new year.

In addition, at the festival taking place on January 21, the Export Processing and Industrial Park Trade Union also presented 43 plane tickets, 738 train tickets and Tet gifts to workers in difficult circumstances and workers who have many initiatives that benefit businesses hundreds of millions of Vietnamese dong.

At the Labor Cultural House of Tan Phu District, the Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor organized a meeting of trade union members on the occasion of the 2024 Lunar New Year. On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor also gave Tet gifts to 220 needy trade union members each gift worth VND700,000 and gifts to 6 unions each union VND2 million. The Labor Federation in Tan Phu District also gifted 36 other workers each worth VND500,000.

Workers get free haircuts



By Hong Hai – Translated by Anh Quan