Over 4,600 international tourists arrive in Nha Trang on cruise ship

On the morning of August 2, the Cyprus-flagged cruise ship Spectrum of the Seas arrived at Nha Trang Port, bringing 4,600 international tourists for sightseeing and entertainment in the area.

After disembarking, tourists will visit various tourist attractions, including the Institute of Oceanography, Ponagar Temple, and Truong Son Craft Village, as well as explore and shop at Dam Market. They can also experience mud baths and go on a cycling tour to explore the suburban countryside of Nha Trang.

According to the schedule, the cruise ship Spectrum of the Seas sailed from Singapore to Nha Trang, and subsequently, it will continue its journey to Hong Kong, China.

Since the start of 2023 to now, Khanh Hoa Province has welcomed ten cruise ships, carrying a total of 9,642 tourists. Furthermore, another cruise ship is anticipated to arrive in Nha Trang for tourism purposes in August.

As stated by the Khanh Hoa Provincial Tourism Department, thanks to the valuable experiences gained over time and the well-prepared facilities and infrastructure, Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa tourism is fully prepared to host a substantial number of international tourists in 2023, ensuring top-notch services.

In 2023, the tourism industry of Khanh Hoa Province aims to attract around 4 million tourists, consisting of approximately 2.5 million domestic and 1.5 million international tourists, generating an estimated tourism revenue of VND21 trillion.