National campaign to eradicate temporary, dilapidated houses launched

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has just signed Decision No. 539/QD-TTg on launching an emulation movement to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide in 2025.

A campaign to eliminate temporary and ramshackle houses nationwide by 2025 has been launched. (Photo: SGGP)

The campaign aims to promote the strength of the entire political system and all strata of society and mobilize all resources to completely eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses for poor households, near-poor households, and people affected by natural disasters and climate change nationwide by the end of 2025.

It also supports families and people with meritorious services who have housing difficulties, and degraded houses that need to be repaired or newly built throughout the country contributing to effectively implementing the goal of reducing the rate of multidimensional poverty in households.

The Government clearly stated that the mobilization of resources from the State, society, businesses, and the entire population to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide in 2025 will be carried out with a share of responsibility of the State, society, and people. In this effort, state resources play a key role and social resources are important with the principle of State support, community help, households’ self-organizing housing construction combined with the enhancement of international cooperation.

Eliminating temporary and ramshackle houses across the country must ensure safety, quality, resilience to natural disasters and climate change, suitability to the conditions, cultural identities, customs and traditions of peoples, contributing to improving living standards and sustainable poverty reduction

The emulation movement to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide will be implemented from April 2024 to the end of 2025.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh