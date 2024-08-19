Over 16,000 people join illegal advertisement removal in HCMC

Over 16,000 people across 312 communes, wards and towns in Ho Chi Minh City have removed nearly 300,000 illegal advertisements and flyers.

On August 18, the police forces from 21 districts and Thu Duc City, along with many residents launched a campaign to remove illegal advertisements and flyers.

This is a practical activity to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution's success and the 79th anniversary of the People's Public Security Forces' Traditional Day (August 19, 1945 – 2024).

Over 16,000 participants have removed nearly 300,000 illegal advertisements and flyers on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City.

Patrol teams have also performed 24/7 surveillance to promptly detect and strictly handle individuals who intentionally post, hang or paint illegal advertisements.

Some photos featuring this practical activity:

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong