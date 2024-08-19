Over 16,000 people join illegal advertisement removal in HCMC

On August 18, the police forces from 21 districts and Thu Duc City, along with many residents launched a campaign to remove illegal advertisements and flyers.
This is a practical activity to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution's success and the 79th anniversary of the People's Public Security Forces' Traditional Day (August 19, 1945 – 2024).
Over 16,000 participants have removed nearly 300,000 illegal advertisements and flyers on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City.
Patrol teams have also performed 24/7 surveillance to promptly detect and strictly handle individuals who intentionally post, hang or paint illegal advertisements.
Some photos featuring this practical activity: