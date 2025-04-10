Over 13,000 people expected to participate in Ho Chi Minh City parade

The parade to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification in HCMC is expected to have over 13,000 participants.

In preparation for the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025), the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has submitted a comprehensive report to the Prime Minister outlining planned activities.

Illustrative photo

The southern largest city will preside over, and coordinate with various agencies to organize a series of events. Notably, a solemn ceremony to honor the heroic martyrs at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery is being meticulously prepared.

This ceremony, gathering central government leaders, city officials, and representatives from all walks of life, is scheduled to take place at 8:00 a.m. on April 29.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City will work closely with ministries and agencies to produce a national television program broadcast from three key locations including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Quang Tri.

The parades are expected to take place on the morning of April 30, consisting of one with 36 groups of armed forces and police coordinated by the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security. The following parade will be undertaken by Ho Chi Minh City with 12 groups, about more than 13,000 participants.

Ho Chi Minh City has constructed grandstands with a total seating capacity of 5,260 for delegates.

Ho Chi Minh City has launched a patriotic emulation movement among local agencies, units, and citizens to successfully implement the resolutions of the 13th and 14th National Party Congresses. This includes 61 city-level programs, works, and projects implemented by 26 agencies and units across 6 field groups. Additionally, agencies and localities have registered 1,972 emulation programs, works, and projects to celebrate major holidays and complete political tasks for 2024-2025.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan