Over 115,000 students in Hanoi enter 10th-grade entrance exam of public schools

As of this morning, more than 115,000 pupils in the capital city of Hanoi experienced the 10th-grade entrance exam for the academic year 2023-2024.

The candidates took the first exam with literature test in the form of writing an essay within 120 minutes.

In order to bring convenience for candidates on the first exam day, functional forces were at the exam venues to regulate the traffic.

This afternoon, students will continue to enter a foreign language exam of English within 90 minutes in the form of multiple-choice, and math test in 120 minutes in tomorrow morning in the same form as English.

On June 12, the candidates will participate in the honored classes of Hanoi Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, Nguyen Hue High School for the Gifted, Chu Van An High School for the Gifted and Son Tay High School for the Gifted.

Hanoi set to total enrollment target for public high schools with around 72,000 tenth graders for the school year of 2023-2024, the lowest rate in the recent four years.