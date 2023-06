As of this morning, over 96,000 candidates throughout Ho Chi Minh City officially took the first exam with literature of the 10th-grade entrance exam for the academic year 2023-2024.

There are 158 exam venues for the 10th-grade entrance exam of public schools in Thu Duc City and 21 districts, Ho Chi Minh City.

This morning, the Literature test is in the form of writing an essay within 120 minutes.

At 1:30 p.m. on the same day, candidates will continue to enter a foreign language exam of English within 90 minutes.

Some photos captured at the test sites this morning: