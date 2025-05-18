Vietnam triumphs in International Coding, AI, Robotics Competition for Students

The Vietnamese student team achieved the ultimate glory at the grand final of the Codeavour 6.0 International Event at the Qatar National Convention Center, Doha.

According to information released by the Qatar National Convention Center on May 18, Vietnamese students won the first prize in the primary school category and a consolation prize in the high school category at the final of the Codeavour 6.0 International Event.

Codeavour 6.0 International is the biggest coding, AI and robotics competition for students, with participation of hundreds of teams from 18 countries worldwide, including Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Jordan, Nepal, Iraq, Egypt, Turkey and others.

Among them, the Vietnamese student delegation consisted of seven teams, competing across three categories, comprising Primary School, Secondary School and High School.

In the final results, the first prize was contributed by Nguyen Anh Duy and Cao Nguyen Long, who are two fifth-grade students from Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, with their project titled “Smart Flood Resistant House”.

The 11th-grade students from IRIS Primary, Secondary and High School in Thai Nguyen Province win a consolation prize in the high school category of the Codeavour 6.0 International Event.

Meanwhile, the project “Smart Traffic System”, created by Bui Duc Minh, Le Hong Khai and Nguyen Quoc Doanh who are the 11th-grade students from IRIS Primary, Secondary and High School in Thai Nguyen Province, was granted the consolation prize in the high school category.

The outstanding achievements of Vietnamese students in their first-time participation in the Codeavour 6.0 competition are not only a pride but also a strong affirmation of the technological capabilities of Vietnamese students as well as the quality of STEM education in Vietnam.

Codeavour 6.0 is an international competition focused on the application of coding languages, robotics and artificial intelligence to develop innovative projects that address real-world problems, specifically designed for high school students.

STEMpedia (USA), in collaboration with the AI & Robotics Technology Center IHub @ IISc under the Ministry of Science and Technology of India and the Worlddidac Association for International Education, hosted the event.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong