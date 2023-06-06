Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc inspects 10th-grade entrance exam in Can Gio

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc led a delegation to inspect the organization of the 10th-grade entrance exam for the academic year 2023-2024 in Can Gio District.

At the exam site of Can Thanh Secondary School in Can Thanh Town, Head of the Education and Training Department of Can Gio District Vo Thi Diem Phuong reported that as for the 10th-grade entrance exam for the academic year 2023-2024, 1,075 pupils throughout the district graduated from ninth grade, 969 pupils registered to attend the 10th-grade entrance exam for public schools and 106 ones registered to enter vocational training facilities or the centers for continuing education and vocational training.

Can Gio District set up two exam venues for the 10th-grade entrance exam in Can Thanh Secondary School with 14 exam rooms for 319 candidates and Binh Khanh Secondary School in Binh Khanh Commune with 32 exam rooms for 649 candidates.

The district’s enrollment steering committee has issued a plan and assigned specific tasks to 150 officials, teachers and related units; and the schools also provided all the instructions related to the exam for parents and candidates.

Apart from supporting the cost of train and bus tickets for 32 pupils to move from Thanh An Island Commune to the district center to attend the 10th-grade exam, the district also prepared three accommodation rooms, and three meals every day at the Can Thanh 2 Primary School for the candidates.

After directly inspecting preparedness works for the organization of the exam, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc assessed that examination staff and supervisors at the test sites have strictly complied with regulations.

Regarding the Covid-19 epidemic control and prevention at the exam venues, Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc noted that in addition to the strict compliance with the instructions of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, examination staff had to pay attention to those candidates who have symptoms of cough and fever, remind them to wear facial masks during the exam and perform disinfection.

According to statistics from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, more than 96,000 candidates throughout the city attended the 10th-grade entrance exam for the academic year 2023-2024 at 158 exam sites.

The total enrollment target for public high schools is more than 77,000 students.