Party chief requests promoting innovation, digital transformation in schools

Party General Secretary To Lam stressed that the Party aims to build a modern and world-class education system rooted in Vietnamese cultural identity.

Meeting with teachers and students of Hanoi - Amsterdam High School for the Gifted and Cau Giay Secondary School on May 14 afternoon, Party General Secretary To Lam stressed that the Party aims to build a modern and world-class education system rooted in Vietnamese cultural identity, thus nurturing a young generation that excels intellectually, thrives physically, embraces national values, and is capable of competing globally to elevate Vietnam’s position in the international arena.

Party General Secretary To Lam meets with teachers and students of Hanoi - Amsterdam High School for the Gifted on May 14. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam has asked for a broad reform of the education system in Hanoi, prioritising STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education, foreign languages, digital skills, and modern technology, noting that intellectual training must be integrated with cultural, ethical, aesthetic, and health education to shape well-rounded individuals.

Meeting with teachers and students of Hanoi - Amsterdam High School for the Gifted and Cau Giay Secondary School on May 14 afternoon, Party General Secretary To Lam stressed that the Party aims to build a modern and world-class education system rooted in Vietnamese cultural identity, thus nurturing a young generation that excels intellectually, thrives physically, embraces national values, and is capable of competing globally to elevate Vietnam’s position in the international arena.

He took the occasion to present education practice rooms, 100 scholarships for outstanding students of each school, and plant commemorative trees in their campus.

The Party leader emphasised the importance of promoting science, technology, and digital transformation in education, noting that the operation of modern STEM classrooms at the two schools is not merely a material gift, but a strong affirmation of the Party and State’s commitment to investing in the future, unlocking creative potential and fostering a passion for science and technology research among Vietnam’s youth.

He expressed his hope that students will embrace self-learning, take initiative in research, and apply knowledge to real life, becoming intelligent, responsible, and resilient citizens, thus contributing to the cause of educational reform and the nation’s strategic development goals.

He said he desires to hear suggestions and proposals from teachers and students on how to improve teaching and learning toward the goal of training students to become excellent citizens in ethics, intellect, and talent. He encouraged the adoption of advanced teaching methods, high-quality educational activities, and greater opportunities for students to engage in scientific research, technological innovation, and foreign language communication.

It is necessary to identify and nurture exceptionally gifted students as a source of future national talent, thus creating strong resources for the development of the capital in particular and the country in general, he said.

Acknowledging and commending the efforts of educators, teachers and education managers in the capital city, he called on Party committees, authorities and the education sector, mass organisations and the broader society to continue modernising and improving the quality of education.

The Party chief also urged efforts to narrow the gap between top-tier schools and those in outlying areas, reduce pressure on students, strengthen cultural and arts education to ensure well-rounded development, and consider policies to support school lunches for primary and secondary students.

Hanoi needs to effectively implement the Politburo's Resolution No. 57 on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation; and give greater attention to investing and supporting the education sector’s development, especially in promoting innovative teaching, STEM education, and digital transformation in schools, he said.

He also emphasised the importance of supporting disadvantaged students, reaffirming the principle that no student should be left behind under any circumstances.

VNA