Vietnamese students achieve high achievements at Regeneron ISEF 2025

For the first time in its history of participating in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), Vietnam has recorded a breakthrough performance, the Ministry of Education and Training announced.

Vietnamese students participating in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2025

At ISEF 2025, Vietnamese students earned two second prizes, one third prize, three fourth prizes, and four special awards from sponsoring organizations, an unprecedented achievement for the country on the global science stage.

This year’s Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair brought together nearly 1,700 high school students from over 60 countries and territories, showcasing more than 1,000 projects across 22 scientific fields. The Vietnamese delegation participated with nine projects in six categories. The competition took place from May 11 to 16 in Columbus, Ohio, the United States.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, this is the country’s best result at the Regeneron ISEF since it began participating in 2013. The achievement highlights the sustained efforts of the student delegation and the growing international integration of Vietnam’s education system. The results also reflect Vietnam’s commitment to advancing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, as outlined in Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW.

The two second-place prizes were awarded in the categories of Robotics and Intelligent Machines and Chemistry.

In the Robotics and Intelligent Machines category, Huynh Huy Hung and Nguyen Nhat Tuan Kiet from the Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted in Da Nang City were recognized for their project “TalkieVBot—An Educational Support Robot for Children with Speech Disabilities.”

In the Chemistry category, Do Ha Phuong and Nguyen Duc Thai from the Viet Duc High School in Hanoi received second prize for their project titled “High-Performance Oxidizing Lithium Vanadium Oxide Materials for Environmental Treatment.”

The third-place prize went to Pham Quang Phuc An and Nguyen Mai Khue from the High School for Gifted Students of Science under the Vietnam National University - Hanoi University of Science (VNU-HUS). Their project, in the category of Biomedical Engineering, was titled “Development of a Home-Based Solution for Assessing Male Reproductive Health.”

The three fourth-place awards were given to the following projects, including “Development of a Nanobody-Based Neutralizing Antibody against Botulinum Toxin Type A” by Dang Tran Bao Anh and Mai Tam Trang from the High School for Gifted Students of Science under the Vietnam National University - Hanoi University of Science (VNU-HUS); “An Autonomous Wheelchair Supporting Mobility and Communication for Patients with Hemiplegic Muscular Atrophy” by Le Minh Hieu and Cao Trung Quan from the Quang Tri Town High School in Quang Tri Province; and “Applying Deep Learning in Automatic Music Composition to Preserve and Develop Don Ca Tai Tu ( Southern Vietnamese Traditional Music)” by Ha Nhat Bao and Nguyen Tan Duc from Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Phan Thao—Translated by Kim Khanh