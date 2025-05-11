All eight Vietnamese students win medals at 2025 Asian Physics Olympiad

All eight students from Vietnam excellently won medals at the 2025 Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO), which was held in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, from May 4-12, including three gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

The three gold medals went to 12th graders, including Nguyen The Quan of the Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted in Nghe An Province, Nguyen Cong Vinh of the Bac Ninh High School for the Gifted in Bac Ninh Province, and Truong Duc Dung of the High School for Gifted Students of Science under the Vietnam National University - Hanoi University of Science (VNU-HUS).

12th-grade students, including Ly Ba Khoi of the High School for Gifted Students of Science under the Vietnam National University–Hanoi University of Science (VNU-HUS), Tran Le Thien Nhan of the Hue High School for the Gifted in Hue City, and Phan Quang Triet of the Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted in Nghe An Province, received silver medals.

The two bronze medals were won by Tran Trung Hieu and Nguyen Ngoc Phuong Anh, 12th graders of the Hue High School for the Gifted in Hue City and Amsterdam High School for the Gifted in Hanoi, respectively.

The 25th Asian Physics Olympiad 2025 kicks off in Dhahran with the participation of 208 students from 29 countries.

Vietnam ranked among the top five countries and territories with the highest achievements, in the following order: China, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, the Russian Federation, and Vietnam. This year’s performance by the Vietnamese team is considered a significant improvement compared to last year, with one gold medal, one silver medal, and six bronze medals.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh