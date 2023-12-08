Ho Chi Minh City

Over 109,000 employees in HCMC to receive salary from State budget in 2024

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City will have 96,025 employees working at agencies, units and associations and 13,780 administrative civil servants to receive salary from the State budget in 2024.

1-9648.jpg
Delegates of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council join the conference. (Photo: Viet Dung)

On December 8 morning, many key contents were considered and approved at the 13th conference session of the tenth tenure Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

At the conference session, the delegates of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council voted to approve the draft Resolution on approving the number of administrative civil servants and employees receiving salary from the State budget at agencies, units and associations with special characteristics in Ho Chi Minh City in 2024.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council passed the approval of the number of employees receiving salary from the State budget at agencies, units and associations with special characteristics in Ho Chi Minh City in 2024 with 96,025 ones.

Besides, the Municipal People’s Council also passed the total number of administrative civil servants in the city in 2024 with 13,780, comprising 10,045 people working in district level and 3,735 working in the People’s Committees of ward level.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council also assigned the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to give guidance for each agency as regulated following the number of administrative civils and employees receiving salary from the State budget at agencies, units and associations with special characteristics servants in Ho Chi Minh City in 2024 approved by the HCMC People’s Council.

By Van Minh, Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

salary from State budget administrative civil servants Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council

