Over 10,000 affordable tours to be offered at VITM 2023

More than 10,000 affordable tours, air tickets and tourism products will be launched at the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2023 which is scheduled to take place at Friendship Cultural Palace in Hanoi on April 13-16.

This year’s event is expected to attract 450 display booths of more than 600 local and foreign travel agents, carriers, hotels, resorts and representatives from tourism promotion agencies of 50 provinces and cities nationwide and 15 countries and territories.

Many stalls will have a large area with impressive designs and use environmentally friendly materials, such as Binh Dinh Tourism (180m2), Korea (144m2), Hanoi Tourism Corporation and Hanoi City (144m2), Mekong Delta provinces (108m2), Vietnam Airlines (90m2), Vietravel (90m2), Bamboo Airways (90m2), Tam Chuc (90m2), Taiwan (72m²), Bestprice (72m2).

The tourism fair themed “Cultural Tourism” aims to call tourism businesses to invest in building new tourism products based on exploiting the unique values of Vietnamese traditional culture and cultural heritages. The difference in culture, customs, production and daily activities of 54 ethnic groups in Vietnam always attracts international and domestic tourists.

The organization board hoped that the VITM 2023 will contribute to developing tourism into an important part of the cultural industry, conserving values of Vietnamese cultural heritages, and presenting Vietnamese traditional and modern culture to international friends.

The VITM 2023 marks its 10th anniversary of establishment and development (2013-1023), making the fair into a leading prestigious international tourism event in the country and region. The travel expo has contributed to enhancing the position of Vietnam's tourism, developing the country’s tourism industry and turning tourism into a spearhead economic sector of the country.

The four-day travel expo will include a wide variety of activities, such as a seminar on reducing plastic waste in the tourism sector on April 13, programs promoting tourism in Taiwan (China), Nepal and Indonesia; introduction of tourist routes to Bac Giang, Moc Chau; conference titled “One journey-four destinations- many experiences” promoting tourism of Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh; conference on promoting Thai Nguyen Province’s tourism.

There will be a virtual and in-person forum on the development of Vietnamese cultural tourism on April 14 that is expected to attract thousands of representatives of State management agencies, local and foreign tourism experts, leaders of travel enterprises and tourist attractions, and students of tourist schools.

The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) was launched for the first time in 2013 by the Vietnam Tourism Association and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and is considered the biggest travel fair of the country.