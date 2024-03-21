Outstanding young Vietnamese in 2023 announced

The Vietnam Outstanding Young Faces Award is presented to exemplary young individuals under the age of 35 who have excellent performance in various areas of learning, scientific research, startup, sports, culture and arts, security, and others over the year.

The annual Vietnam Outstanding Young Faces Award has become a prestigious and high-quality event that has been widely spread for over 27 years.

Top 10 outstanding young faces of Vietnam 2023

The list of awardees of the Vietnam Outstanding Young Faces Award includes Dinh Cao Son, a student of Hanoi Pedagogical University; Ha Thi Thanh Huong, head of the Division of Regenerative Medicine and head of the Brain Health Lab of the International University – Vietnam National University HCMC; Ngo Quoc Duy, deuty head of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery of Hanoi-based K Hospital; Dang Duong Minh Hoang, a member of the Central Executive Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Union for the 2023-2028, Director of Thien Nong Farm and Binh Phuoc Agricultural Service Cooperative in Binh Phuoc Province; Nguyen Xuan Luc, Executive Director of WATA Corporation Joint Stock Company (WATA Corp); Captain Vu Van Cuong, head of the Drug and Crime Prevention Department. Pa Thom border guard station of the Border Guard Command of Dien Bien Province; Le The Van of Room 3 of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security; Pham Quang Huy, a high-performance athlete of Hai Phong City’s shooting team and the Vietnamese shooting team; Dang Cat Tien, a ninth grader of the Thai Nguyen Secondary School in Nha Trang City, Khanh Hoa Province; Nguyen Duc Cuong known professionally as Den Vau, a famous rapper in Vietnam.

Nine promising young talents in 2023

Nine promising young talents in 2023 are Pham Viet Hung of the University of Chicago in the US, Nguyen Tuan Phong of the Hanoi Polytechnic University; Pham Huy Hieu, a lecturer of College of Engineering & Computer and deputy director of the Science the VinUni-Illinois Smart Health Center (VISHC), director of the Entrepreneurship Lab (E-Lab) of VinUniversity; Nguyen Tuan Anh, a specialist of the Application Security Department of Viettel Cyber Security under Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel); Le Van Tung, head of the Squadron 2 of the Regiment 937, Division 370, the Air Defense - Air Force; Truong The Quyen, deuty head of the Police Department for the Investigation of Drug-Related Crimes under the Department of Public Security of Thanh Chuong District, Nghe An Province; Tran Thi Ngoc Yen of the Vietnamese women's sepak takraw team; Le Van Phuc, a student of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities – Vietnam National University of HCMC, and head of the “Fly to Sky” charity group; and Lo Ngoc Thuy of the Vietnam Circus Federation.

The award ceremony will take place in Hanoi on March 23.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh