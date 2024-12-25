Sports

Outstanding aquatic sport athletes honoured

More than 100 Vietnamese outstanding aquatic sport athletes were honoured at an event held in the southern province of Tay Ninh on December 24.

Hoang.jpg
Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang is honoured at the event. (Photo: VASA)

The event, co-organised by the Vietnam Aquatic Sports Association (VASA) and Helios Investment Joint Stock Company, also commended coaches and clubs that have had great contribution to Vietnam’s aquatic sports development.

Earlier, from December 21 - 24, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Tay Ninh province, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of Vietnam and the VASA, organised the swimming - diving tournament for national champions in 2024.

A total of 159 athletes, including 102 males and 57 females, from 19 units, provinces and cities across the country participated in the tournament. The athletes competed for 60 sets of medals in both swimming and diving events.

Vietnamplus

outstanding aquatic sport athletes Vietnam Aquatic Sports Association Helios Investment Joint Stock Company Vietnam's aquatic sports development swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang

