Osaka City desires to link human resources development with Ho Chi Minh City

Deputy Mayor of Osaka City, Japan Takahashi this afternoon paid a courtesy visit to Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (R) receives Deputy Mayor of Osaka City, Japan Takahashi. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

The Deputy Mayor of Osaka City's visit took place as he has attended the second Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue and the fifth Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum 2024

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor of Osaka City Takahashi expressed his thankfulness to the Ho Chi Minh City authority for extending the time of receiving the delegation from Osaka City, Japan and creating favorable conditions for businesses from Osaka City to participate in the events this time.

In 2025, Osaka sets to host the International Expo 2025 and the city authority expects that Ho Chi Minh City leaders will attend the upcoming activities of Osaka.

Osaka Deputy Mayor Takahashi evaluated that Ho Chi Minh City is getting more and more developing thanks to its young labor force. Therefore, the linkage between the two cities in term of human resource development will be highly recommended to push up.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan informed that the city leaders together with the Consulate General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City would collaborate in concretizing the action plans to pursue and soon implement.

Businesses from Ho Chi Minh City will display their booths at International Expo 2025 to promote trade and investment and introduce Ho Chi Minh City images in Osaka, added Mr. Vo Van Hoan.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong