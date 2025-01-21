Organizations seek to strengthen communication cooperation with SGGP

During a visit to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper to extend Tet greetings, several organizations expressed their desire to enhance coordination in communications, focusing on delivering information on key issues and areas of public interest.

A delegation from the HCMC Civil Judgment Enforcement Department, led by Deputy Director Do Phong Hoa, visited SGGP to extend Lunar New Year greetings on the morning of January 21. The delegation was welcomed by journalist Nguyen Thanh Loi, Standing Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP.

Speaking on behalf of HCMC Civil Judgment Enforcement Department, Deputy Director Do Phong Hoa conveyed Tet wishes to the editorial board, journalists, editors, and staff of SGGP, wishing them health, happiness, and a warm celebration of the Lunar New Year 2025. He expressed optimism for SGGP's continued success and emphasized the importance of its contributions in 2025, marking the 50th anniversary of SGGP's first issue.

Highlighting the department's achievements, Deputy Director Do Phong Hoa noted that HCMC manages the largest volume of civil judgment enforcement cases and monetary obligations in the country, including complex and high-profile cases like the Van Thinh Phat case (phases 1 and 2). He emphasized the need for stronger collaboration with SGGP to enhance public awareness of civil judgment enforcement, helping people understand the legal framework and procedures involved. This, he noted, would facilitate smoother operations and ensure the protection of legal rights and interests for organizations and individuals.

Journalist Nguyen Thanh Loi expressed his gratitude for the heartfelt wishes from the HCMC Civil Judgment Enforcement Department. He extended Tet greetings to the department's leaders, affiliated units, enforcement officers, and staff, wishing them a joyful and prosperous year ahead. He reaffirmed SGGP's commitment to supporting government agencies in raising public awareness of policies, laws, and regulations, contributing to a better-informed community.

On the same morning, a delegation from Children’s Hospital No.2, led by M.D Pham Ngoc Thach, Deputy Director of the hospital, visited SGGP to extend Tet greetings.

On behalf of the editorial board and all staff, journalists, editors, and workers of SGGP, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong expressed sincere thanks for the warm wishes from the hospital’s management. She affirmed that SGGP has always been supportive and closely engaged with Children’s Hospital No.2 in particular, as well as with hospitals throughout HCMC, especially in terms of communication efforts.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong shared that SGGP's “Alo Bac Si” (Hello Doctor) column has received significant public interest.

In his Tet greetings, M.D Pham Ngoc Thach praised the collaboration between SGGP’s journalists and the hospital over the past year. He expressed a wish for even closer and more effective cooperation between the hospital and SGGP in 2025, which would provide the hospital with a direct channel to inform the public on key issues such as child health prevention, safety, family care, and nutrition.

By Thanh Trong – Translated by Thuy Doan