Organizations observe minute of silence in memory of Party GS Nguyen Phu Trong

Staff of agencies, organizations observe minute of silence in memory of GS Nguyen Phu Trong

Staff of agencies and organizations observe minute of silence in memory of GS﻿ of CPV Nguyen Phu Trong

Staff of agencies and organizations observe minute of silence in memory of GS Nguyen Phu Trong

Today, many organizations, units, and businesses in both Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi observed a minute of silence in memory of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the first day’s flag-raising ceremony.

A minute’s silence was observed and dedicated to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong during the flag-raising ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, District Party Committees, People’s Committees, the Vietnam Fatherland Front in District 4, along with the Vietnam News Agency’s southern region office, Saigon Water Corporation and many agencies, organizations.

At Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 3, hundreds of people visited to offer incense and pay their respects to the beloved leader. A 51-year-old university lecturer shared that all Vietnamese people respect General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong who is dedicated to the people and the country, serving as a shining example for everyone to follow.

At Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 3, hundreds of people visit to offer incense and pay their respects to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

She said that she is particularly impressed by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speeches against corruption. Reading those articles awakened her sense of responsibility toward her organization and the city named after President Ho Chi Minh.

A 37-year-old hotel industry employee also paid his respects by lighting incense in front of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s portrait at Vinh Nghiem Pagoda. Despite being unable to travel to Hanoi, he expressed his deep sorrow for the virtuous leader and thanked General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong for wholeheartedly dedicating himself to the nation.

In the wake of the passing of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, many young people in Ho Chi Minh City have expressed their grief and respect. They visited Vinh Nghiêm Pagoda in District 3 to offer incense and pay their respects to the late General Secretary.

His portrait was solemnly displayed at the pagoda, surrounded by fresh chrysanthemums. The area also featured portraits of other Vietnamese leaders from different eras. The image of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong will forever remain in the hearts of Ho Chi Minh City residents.

National flags at half-mast

National flags at half-mast

National flags at half-mast

National flags at half-mast

National flags at half-mast

National flags at half-mast

National flags at half-mast

National flags at half-mast

National flags at half-mast

As part of the national mourning protocol, the official state funeral for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is scheduled for July 25 and 26. During this period, government offices, public places, and institutions are flying national flags at half-mast, refraining from public entertainment activities.

In Hanoi, even before the official mourning period, various organizations, businesses, households, theaters, and cinemas have already displayed mourning flags to honor General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. Screens in office buildings, shopping centers, and residential lobbies also show tributes to this exceptional leader.

At Ly Thai To Garden in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem District, two rows of national flags hang solemnly with black mourning bands. Foreign tourists have been informed by guides about the deep affection of the Vietnamese people for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, a dedicated leader who devoted his life to the nation and its people.

Large screens placed in commercial establishments show the latest documentary film

Additionally, the Ministry of Information and Communications has also hung mourning flags at its headquarters. Flags are flying at half-mast at all business establishments, organizations, departments, theaters, and educational facilities in the country mourning the loss of a remarkable leader who made significant contributions throughout his lifetime.

Owner of the beverage establishment at 18 Hang Bai Mr. Son shared that upon receiving the official announcement of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s passing, many businesses in the area immediately hung mourning flags to pay their respects. While several coffee shops continue to operate, they have suspended their regular music programs.

On Hang Bong Street, numerous national flags with black mourning bands are on display, serving as a tribute to mourners. A salesperson mentioned that many customers inquire about purchasing these flags along with the black bands. The price for a set of flags and bands is currently VND70,000.

One citizen, while purchasing a flag and black band at a shop on Hang Bong Street expressed her mourning over the death of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong for everything he has done for the country and the Vietnamese people, contributing to Vietnam’s current position.

Large screens placed in commercial centers and prominent buildings in Hanoi, such as Trang Tien Plaza and 75 Trang Thi are showing the latest documentary film titled ‘General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong: A Resolute, Intelligent, and Exemplary Leader’. Produced by the People’s Army Cinema, these moving images depict General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at significant national and international events, as well as in everyday life, evoking strong emotions among Vietnamese people.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan