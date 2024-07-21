After the passing of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the Vietnamese community in Vientiane, Laos, has come together to mourn the loss of an exemplary figure, a distinguished disciple of President Ho Chi Minh.

Vietnamese community in Laos mourns General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

The General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos and its chapter in Vientiane on July 20 sent condolence letters to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's family to express their profound sorrow.

In its letter, the General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos stated that with the passing of the Party leader, the nation has lost an outstanding son, and Vietnamese people both in and outside the country have lost a steadfast and extraordinary leader.

In the memories of Vietnamese expatriates in Laos, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is remembered as an exemplary and modest individual. His caring and precious contributions have strengthened the nation's unity, mutual affection, and unwavering trust in the Party and the State. His image and personality will forever be a great source of inspiration for Vietnamese both at home and abroad, the letter read.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese community in Vientiane expressed that the Party leader's care and affection have strengthened the bonds of solidarity, love, and trust in the homeland, the Party and the State of Vietnam among every expatriate in Vientiane, and more broadly, among all expatriates in Laos.

On the same day, the Vietnamese community gathered at Phat Tich Pagoda in Vientiane to hold a memorial service to express their deep respect for, and mourn General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Venerable Thich Minh Quang, head of the Vietnam Buddhist Coordination Board in Laos and Abbot of Phat Tich Pagoda said that the death of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is a great loss for the Vietnamese nation. The Venerable expressed his hope that the Vietnamese people will turn this loss into concrete actions, uniting the entire nation following the teaching of President Ho Chi Minh that "Unity, unity, great unity. Success, success, great success."

