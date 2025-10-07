On-time flight rate reaches only 64.6 percent

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), in the first nine months of 2025, domestic airlines operated 210,341 flights, of which only 64.6 percent departed on time, decreasing ten percent compared to the same period last year.

Two airlines maintained high on-time performance rates above 80 percent, comprising Bamboo Airways and VASCO. Meanwhile, Pacific Airlines, Vietravel Airlines, and Vietnam Airlines reported average on-time rates of 78.5 percent, 70.6 percent, and 70 percent, respectively. Notably, Vietjet Air recorded a rate below the industry average, partly due to its large flight volume.

Over the same period, domestic airlines canceled 0.7 percent of total flights being equivalent to about 1,380 flights. The main causes of delays and cancellations were extreme weather conditions in recent months.

In late September and early October only, several airports in the Northern and North-Central regions experienced prolonged heavy rainfall due to storm circulation.

At Noi Bai International Airport, heavy rain, wind shear, and visibility below one kilometer forced numerous flights to circle in the air or divert to alternate airports. On September 30 alone, 194 flights were delayed and 34 were diverted due to severe weather.

The CAAV has directed airports to ensure navigation and communication systems to be fully operational and to enhance the use of high-resolution weather forecasting models for early detection of thunderstorms, strong winds, and timely warnings to pilots.

Airlines have also been instructed to proactively adjust flight schedules and keep passengers informed through websites, apps, and social media channels to help them better plan their travel.

