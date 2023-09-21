Olympic Vietnam vs. Olympic Iran: Targeting a draw

Both teams had a satisfactory start, with Olympic Vietnam earning 3 points against Olympic Mongolia and Olympic Iran sharing points with their evenly matched opponent, Olympic Saudi Arabia. The competition is expected to heat up in the second round, especially for Coach Hoang Anh Tuan's team, who will face two higher-rated teams from the West Asian region in succession.

The draw between Iran and Saudi Arabia could also be a strategic move for both teams, as they have each earned points and preserved their strength for upcoming matches against Vietnam and Mongolia. Iran has brought a formidable squad to Hangzhou, comprising players who recently participated in the 2024 Asian U23 qualifiers, as well as added two players over the age of 24: 31-year-old goalkeeper Hosseini, standing at 1.89 meters, and 30-year-old striker Motahari, standing at 1.80 meters. Given their squad's alignment with the national team and high ranking in Asia, caution is necessary for Coach Hoang Anh Tuan's team.

However, judging from Iran's performance in the 2024 Asian U23 qualifiers, Vietnamese players have the capability to compete in the crucial match to secure a spot in the next round. Iran was eliminated during the qualifiers, finishing 5th in the group of second-placed teams with impressive records to be qualified for the final round of the 2024 Asian U23 Championship. Nevertheless, they have since bolstered their squad with two experienced players to reinforce key positions, which will likely bring about significant changes in the quality of their team.

Analyzing the group standings after the initial round, Coach Hoang Anh Tuan stated, "I understand that the fans are concerned about unfavorable outcomes for Olympic Vietnam, and they advise me to avoid heavy losses, aim for draws, and try to secure one point in the next two matches. But why don’t we dare to believe that Olympic Vietnam can progress to the next round in a fair and deserving manner?" The Coach, who has a proven track record in youth football, showed his confidence via the statement above, which will undoubtedly provide a morale boost for his players ahead of the two crucial upcoming matches.

In this upcoming match, Vietnam's starting lineup will feature the return of Nham Manh Dung, a player who was sidelined in the previous match due to an eye injury. Seasoned players such as Nham Manh Dung, Khuat Van Khang, and Bui Vi Hao will assume leadership roles, given that the majority of the current Vietnamese team consists of players under 20 years old. Coach Hoang Anh Tuan emphasized, "We understand the challenges ahead, considering that both opponents, Iran and Saudi Arabia, possess higher skill levels and greater experience, while our team boasts the youngest average age in the tournament. Nonetheless, we should not fear any opponent at this stage. Let's rectify our mistakes, remain humble, show respect, and simultaneously recognize our abilities and dignity as we move forward with integrity."

Regarding squad strength and depth, Iran does hold a slight advantage over the Vietnamese players, particularly with the inclusion of two quality players over the age of 24. Consequently, Vietnam's prospects of winning this match are not exceedingly high, and a draw appears more plausible. This is attributed to the fact that a defensive counter-attacking style of play has long been a strong suit of the young Vietnamese players and a familiar tactical approach under Coach Hoang Anh Tuan.

The match between Olympic Vietnam and Olympic Iran will take place at 6.30 p.m. (Vietnam time) on September 21.

Prediction: 1-1