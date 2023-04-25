Airfare reduced by 20 percent when holiday approaches

Many airline ticket agencies said that the current airfare has reduced from ten to 20 percent over the end of March.

Particularly, as for the Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi route, the airline ticket during the death anniversary of Hung Kings is being traded at VND1.3 million (US$55.7) to VND3.58 million (US$153) per person based on each airline which is reduced sharply over mid-March with its fee of VND2.5 million (US$107) per ticket.

Besides, the flight tickets departing from Hanoi to Nha Trang on April 28 and April 29 have their lowest fare of VND2.5 million (US$107) per person while the fee on the route at the end of March had its lowest level of around VND3 million (US$129) per ticket. However, several airlines have limited their sales due to the sold-out situation.

One more reason is that many passengers hesitate to start their journeys and some of them even have refunded their tickets triggering more available seats on flights amid the surge of Covid-19 pandemic cases in recent days.

Some ticket agencies said that the airlines had announced to make significant losses for two years in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic so this year they decided to lift the ticket to cover a part of the loss without exceeding the ceiling price in accordance with the regulations. However, to explain the reduction of airline tickets when the public holiday is approaching, a representative of Vietnam Airlines informed that the flight tickets were opened for selling flexibly in accordance with the market with various ranges of price.

This year, the number of flights will be increased in phases and customers had already bought a huge number of tickets in advance of the holidays but when the public holidays approach, fewer customers decided to buy the tickets so late to have more options with better prices compared to the same period in March.