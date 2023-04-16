Airline occupancy rates reach high level in upcoming national holidays

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) asked Vietnamese airlines to consider increasing flights on routes from Hanoi and HCMC to tourism destinations nationwide on the upcoming national holidays.

Accordingly, the total number of seats that will be offered on flights from Hanoi to Nha Trang, Da Nang, Hue, Da Lat , Phu Quoc, Tuy Hoa, Quy Nhon and Dong Hoi is estimated to be more than 41,000 on April 28-29.

On April 29, the seat occupancy rates are 100 percent on the Hanoi-Hue route, 93 percent on the Hanoi-Tuy Hoa route and 96 percent on Hanoi-Dong Hoi/Quy Nhon routes, more than 80 percent on the HCMC-Quy Nhon/Phu Quoc/Tuy Hoa routes.

The routes from other regions, such as Phu Quoc, Quy Nhon, Hue and Tuy Hoa to Hanoi and HCMC also see high seat occupancy on May 2-3.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) also asked carries to consider increasing flights on routes from Hanoi and HCMC to vacation spots, including Phu Quoc, Tuy Hoa, Binh Dinh, Cam Ranh and Con Dao on the Death anniversary of the Hung Kings, the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and International Labor Day (May 1), especially on April 28-29 and May 2-3.