Numerous highlighted activities featured at Southern Fruit Festival

The 21st Suoi Tien Farm Festival will be held at Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Area in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City.

The 21st Suoi Tien Farm Festival will be held at Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Area in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City with its theme of "Preserving farming roots – Honoring cultural identity – Embracing global integration."

The festival will take place from June 1 to August 31, 2025, with its highlighted activities, comprising the 2025 Ho Chi Minh City Agricultural Product Promotion Day, a market of specialty fruits, the Suoi Tien Farm high-tech agriculture exhibition, and hands-on experiences such as fruit picking and tasting right in the garden.

This year’s festival also features a diverse lineup of cultural, artistic and culinary programs, including a fruit art creation contest, the Friendship Melody event, the “Vietnamese Agricultural Products Going Global” parade, and the ASEAN Harmony Festival 2025.

Besides, the entertainment and food area will offer exciting attractions such as the Water Splash Festival, the Three-Region Food Street, traditional folk games, and a farming experience zone under the theme “Soul of the Countryside Gathering.”

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong