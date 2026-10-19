Ho Chi Minh City launches OCOP ambassador contest

The Department of Agriculture and Environment in Ho Chi Minh City and Tuoi Tre Online have launched the 2026 OCOP Ambassador Contest to promote local OCOP products and cultural values through digital platforms.

The seminar "OCOP Product Development Strategy - The Mission of Brand Ambassadors in the Digital Era” takes place immediately following the launch ceremony. Photo: Duc Trung

On the afternoon of October 19, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, in coordination with Tuoi Tre Online, launched the “OCOP Ambassador - Journey to Spread the Value of Ho Chi Minh City’s OCOP Products 2026” contest, alongside a seminar titled “OCOP Product Development Strategy - The Mission of Brand Ambassadors in the Digital Era.”

Residents of Thai My Commune, Ho Chi Minh City remain dedicated to the traditional craft of basketry. Photo: Duc Trung

At the ceremony, Nguyen Van Da, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment and head of the contest organizing committee, said the event aims to inspire pride, foster affection for the city, and promote the pioneering role of young people in spreading the value of Ho Chi Minh City’s cultural heritage across digital platforms.

Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Online, said that each OCOP product is not only a certified commercial product but also a vivid story reflecting the sweat, intellect, and dedication of farmers and artisans.

The contest is being organized to identify, honor, and support individuals with creative content development skills and the ability to inspire interest in OCOP products.

An artisan from the Tuong Binh Hiep lacquerware village in Chanh Hiep Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, meticulously tends to each product. Photo: Duc Trung

The organizing committee will accept preliminary-round submissions from October 19 to November 15, 2026. Entries must be submitted in the form of video clips posted on participants’ personal Facebook or TikTok accounts.

The final round and award ceremony are scheduled for November 25.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan