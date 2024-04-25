Northern region transitions into scorching heat after prolonged rainy days

Hailstones blanket the ground like snow in the communes of Hang Kia - Pa Co, Mai Chau District, Hoa Binh Province, yesterday afternoon, April 24.

Meteorological experts explain that the cool air mass, which brought rain to the North, has shifted entirely Eastward, allowing a hot low-pressure system in the West to dominate. Consequently, from April 25 onwards, Hanoi and the Northern region will experience a series of sunny days, though not excessively scorching.

The road to Hang Kia - Pa Co Commune on the afternoon of April 24

Starting tomorrow, April 26, temperatures in Hanoi and the Northern region will rapidly rise, and intense heat will last until the end of April 30, with highs reaching around 37 degrees Celsius. In urban areas, temperatures could even peak at 38 degrees Celsius due to limited greenery and the concrete effect. In the upcoming days, the weather will not only be hot but also dry, causing a feeling of exhaustion due to the "early summer" effect (the abrupt transition from cool to hot weather, which the body has not fully adjusted to). On the last day of the holiday (May 1), the Northern region will experience cooler weather, followed by 1-2 days of heavy rain.

Egg-sized hailstones pelt Mai Chau District in Hoa Binh Province on the afternoon of April 24.

The cabbage field has been destroyed by a severe hailstorm on the afternoon of April 24 in Mai Chau District, Hoa Binh Province.

In the Central region, from now until the end of the holiday, the heat will intensify, becoming more severe than in recent days. Temperature forecasts suggest that temperatures may exceed 40 degrees Celsius in many areas, particularly in the North Central region. The scorching sun will appear in the early morning and persist until late evening, around 5-6 p.m. The oppressive heat will continue until 8-9 p.m., even after sunset, with temperatures remaining as high as 30-31 degrees Celsius.

In the Southern and Central Highlands regions, the hot weather will not be as severe as in the Central region. However, from now until the end of the weekend and throughout the holiday, temperatures are expected to range between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius. In some parts of the Southeastern region, temperatures may even surpass 37 degrees Celsius. Rainfall is scarce in the South, while signs of prolonged heat are prevalent.

Although rainfall has decreased in the Northern region to pave the way for scorching heat, meteorological experts note that this evening, provinces like Son La, Hoa Binh, and Dien Bien may experience localized thunderstorms. Precautions should be taken for thunder, lightning, strong winds, and hail.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan