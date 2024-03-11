Weather

Northern region suffering from humid, foggy weather

Humidity and fog are the dominant weather features in the Northern region from March 11,   expected to last until the end of March increasing patterns of rain, heat, cold and humidity.

The Northern region is expected to suffer from humid and foggy weather this week. (Photo: Van Phuc)

The cold air waves continuously denatured their state along with diurnal temperature variation in the morning and the afternoon, triggering the weather phenomenon above mentioned.

Humid and fog formation mostly appears in the capital city of Hanoi and the Northeastern, the Red River Delta and the North-Central regions.

Meteorological experts predicted a rise in fog and humidity this month because the Northern region enters a period of seasonable change.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting continued to alert the risk of drought, little rain and deep saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta this week.

This week, some places in the Central Highlands region like Lac Duong, Bao Loc and Gia Nghia have experienced unseasonal rains.

Localities from Da Nang to Binh Thuan and the Southern region have maintained scorching weather with temperatures of up to 36 degrees Celsius.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

