Northern region continues to suffer humid conditions, drizzle

Meteorological experts have warned that from this evening and tonight, March 8, drizzle and humidity will return to the Northern region of Vietnam.

The walls of houses in the Northern region have been experiencing condensation due to high humidity in recent days.

This news has caused concern for many people, as numerous families have just taken advantage of the sunny weather to clean their homes.

In recent days, the unpredictable weather in Hanoi—switching abruptly between rain and sunshine, with rapid temperature changes, experiencing sunny weather for 1-2 days followed by cold spells—has led to many people suffering from colds, fever, fatigue, and joint pain. The erratic weather has affected the health of many residents.

On the afternoon of March 8, some areas in Hanoi and the Northeastern region experienced drizzle. According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, due to the influence of a reinforced cold air mass, from the night of March 9 to March 12, there will be light rain in the Northern region, accompanied by cold nights and mornings. From March 13 to 17, light rain, drizzle, and fog will reappear extensively in the Northeastern region.

Thus, it is forecasted that the humid conditions in the Northern region will resurface and persist for several days. It is important for people to proactively safeguard their health and maintain household cleanliness, avoiding exposure to damp air carried by the wind.

From Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue, rain accompanied by chilly weather is expected early next week. From Da Nang southward, there will be sunshine, with localized showers in the evening and at night. Meanwhile, the Southeastern region will continue to experience hot weather. On March 9 alone, the heatwave will be slightly milder.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Bao Nghi