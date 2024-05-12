Northern region: Cold air incoming, heavy rain forecast

In the early morning of May 12, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) reported that a cold air mass is currently descending southward in the Northern region.

Satellite image at 6:30 a.m. on May 12: Cold wave compresses clouds over the Northern region of Vietnam, potentially causing rain today.

On the previous day, May 11, the NCHMF had forecasted rain, possibly heavy, for the Northern and North Central Coast regions from the night of May 11 to May 12. However, as of early this morning, the Northern region has not yet received the predicted rainfall.

According to forecasts by several meteorological experts, around 9-10 a.m. on the morning of May 12, a weak cold air mass is expected to reach the Northern region. This cold front will push a low-pressure trough southward, resulting in rainfall extending from the Northern region down to Quang Binh Province. The rainy conditions in the Northern region are expected to persist until the morning of May 13.

Early morning sky over Hanoi on May 12 shows no signs of rain.

Concurrently, this morning, the NCHMF revised its forecast. Accordingly, on May 12, throughout the day and night, the Northern region and the areas from Thanh Hoa to Quang Binh provinces will encounter showers and thunderstorms due to the impact of the compressed cold air and low-pressure trough. Localized heavy rainfall is anticipated, ranging from 20-40mm, with some areas expected to exceed 90mm.

"Moreover, in the afternoon and evening of May 12, localized showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Central Highlands and Southern regions," stated the NCHMF.

According to meteorological experts, the Central Highlands and Southern regions are forecasted to experience increased rainfall from around the middle of next week as the Southwest monsoon intensifies. Currently, from now until May 15, rainfall in the Southern region is anticipated to be sporadic, primarily occurring in the late afternoon. From the morning to the afternoon, many areas will remain sunny to hot, with temperatures reaching highs of 35-37 degrees Celsius.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan